London’s ‘oldest steakhouse’ has officially reopened after a massive refurb

Mayfair mainstay Guinea Grill is open again following a major refurb.

The classic Youngs pub with its adjoining steakhouse – which has been open since 1952 – has had its main dining area extended to hold an extra 60 guests, as well as had two private dining rooms added. It’s now taking bookings for weeknight feasts and slap-up Sunday roasts.

Guinea Grill is one of London’s most proudly historic restaurants, and calls itself ‘London’s oldest steakhouse’, after its tenant in the 1950s decided that somewhere in town needed to host visiting Americans who were looking for a taste of home. It was a hit with tourists, and even Frank Sinatra and Ava Gardner visited to chow down on some beef. In a town full of Victorian chop houses, this steakhouse quickly made its mark, and today it gets all meat from Godfreys, a butchers in Finsbury Park.

The Guinea’s sensitive refurb has retrained its dark oak panelling and tartan flooring, with the new space matching the original interior. As well as the extending dining room, upstairs are two new private dining rooms, which join the longstanding Boardroom space. The new Gallery and the Wine Room will seat 12 and 16 guests and come with that trad wood-panelling as well as the white tablecloths and silver service set-up the restaurant is known for.

There has been a pub in this spot for almost 600 years, with records dating back to 1423, though the current building dates back to the 1720s.

Guinea Grill is currently rated as the 43rd best gastropub in London, according to the Estrella Damn Top 50 Gastropubs ranking. Former landlord Oisin Rogers left the pub in 2022 and last year opened The Devonshire on Denman Street in nearby Soho. The pub is currently managed by Cristiano Pellizzari.

30 Bruton Place, Mayfair, W1J 6NL

Did you see that none of the UK’s best fish and chips shops are in London?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Paul Foot in Fitzrovia is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.