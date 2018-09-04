Love boats? Don’t miss these great events on the river this week

Get your towels ready, it’s about to go down: London is hosting its boatiest week since ‘Boaty McBoatface’ torpedoed Twitter in 2016. First up on the nautical agenda, today at 4pm, is the Race for Doggett’s Coat and Badge: a 303-year-old sculling sprint between London Bridge and Cadogan Pier in Chelsea.

Then, on Saturday, 330 crews from around the world will row the 21.6-mile Great River Race in the hope of becoming the UK’s Traditional Boat Champions. Cheer on the flotilla of Chinese dragon boats, Hawaiian war canoes, Viking longboats and other craft, then steer your weekend towards the St Katharine Docks Classic Boat Festival. Held at the only central London marina from Friday to Sunday, it features Dunkirk vessels and taster sessions with Moo Canoes.

All three events are part of this year’s Totally Thames Festival, so shun the shore and stick your oar in.

