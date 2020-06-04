Maltby Street Market is back this weekend – but it won’t be selling street food

This week saw the return of London’s cherished street markets. As of Monday June 1, outdoor markets have been officially allowed to reopen to the public – but with strict social-distancing measures in place. Which actually means that many of them have chosen not to return just yet. After all, crowded scenes are what we are most accustomed to seeing at any of London’s outdoor foodie hotspots: and Bermondsey’s Maltby Street Market is no exception.

However, Maltby Street Market has just announced on its website and social media that it’ll be making a comeback this weekend. On Saturday June 6, the popular destination among locals and tourists alike will be springing back to action, its stalls along Ropewalk having been closed since early March.

However, before you rush along for your street-food fix, it’s important to note that things won’t be quite the same. For now, the market is returning as the ‘Maltby St Produce Market’. The market announced that it would be hosting ‘a small number of carefully selected produce traders’. It also revealed it would be adhering to social-distancing guidelines by introducing a one-way system through the market. And sadly, there will be no hot food to tuck into.

Many of the vendors who have permanent sites along the Ropewalk will be selling their wares, though, including Bar Tozino – flogging Spanish meat, wine and cheese – and Bon Vino Enoteca, doing the same but with Italian produce. Traders coming along especially for the market include La Criolla empanadas and the much-loved Cheese Truck, which is selling its DIY grilled-cheese kits to take away and make at home.

The all-new Maltby Street produce market will be open on Saturday from 8am to 3pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. It’ll be strange not elbowing your way through this iconic stretch of the capital, but perhaps that’s no bad thing right now.

