Slice supremos Yard Sale are back once again with another extremely decent collaboration.

Following team-ups with everyone from comedian Romesh Ranganathan to south London musician Loyle Carner, the London pizza pros are now getting in culinary bed with Taste Cadets aka the Insta foodie squad headed up by actor Allan ’Seapa’ Mustafa (who played MC Grindah in everyone's fave pirate radio comedy People Just Do Nothing).

The limited edition slice hits all 10 branches of Yard Sale (including the new Tottenham outpost) on April 19, and will be around until May 16. After that you'll just have to go back to ordering your regular TSB pie again, which, we imagine, will be no great hardship.

Taste Cadets are made up of Mustafa and his former chef mate Kieran Cavanagh and his tattoo artist pal Marcus Adams, and their Yard Sale collab is called The Slemani Special. Paying its dues to Mustafa's Kurdish roots, it'll feature toppings of lamb kebab, blistered tomatoes, Kurdish smoked chilli slakes, sumac and parsley onions and fior de latte mozzarella.