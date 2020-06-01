McDonald’s is reopening nearly 1,000 of its UK restaurants this week

If you’ve been going cold turkey for the Big Mac and all your attempts to recreate the Sausage and Egg McMuffin under lockdown have ended in a mess of tears and broken eggshells, good news is at hand: like a beacon in the darkness, the Golden Arches are lighting up again.



Between Tuesday June 2 and Thursday June 4, McDonald’s is reopening another 924 drive-through restaurants in the UK and Ireland, as well as adding another 75 to its McDelivery service on the Uber Eats and Just Eat apps, 51 of which are not drive-through branches. These are in addition to the branches it reopened on a trial delivery-only basis earlier this month. The exact locations of the reopenings will be announced tomorrow (Tuesday June 2).



<div><div><div><div><div><figure class="op-interactive"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">We’re on our way back – all Drive-Thrus to reopen by 4th June <a href="https://t.co/0Uxoif1Vxj">pic.twitter.com/0Uxoif1Vxj</a></p> — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) <a href="https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1265598904244015105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 27, 2020</a></blockquote> <script src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8" defer></script></figure></div></div></div></div></div>

These branches will be operating with smaller teams and limited hours, opening 11am-10pm until further notice. So no brekkie – meaning still no joy for McMuffin-istas, sadly – and no late-night burger runs. And there’s a cap of £25 on all drive-through orders. Check out the new limited menu here.

The reopenings come with strict social-distancing measures and additional hygiene requirements. Staff will be washing their hands every 30 minutes and protective screens are being installed in the kitchen and at drive-through windows, with contactless payment required. ‘We’re still adjusting to smaller teams, new procedures and social distancing, so please bear with us, things will take a little longer,’ said a McDonald’s spokesperson.



There are 1,450 McDonald’s restaurants across the UK and Ireland, so more than two-thirds of outlets will be back in business by the end of this week. And this move will mean all of its UK and Ireland drive-throughs are back in the game.



