Michel Roux Jr’s restaurant forced to close for good

Another day another food-world Covid casualty. This time the unfortunate restaurateur is none other than TV mainstay Michel Roux Jr. The Masterchef veteran's Roux eatery on Parliament Square – a favourite haunt of various scarily high-powered people – announced it was closing today due to the effects of the pandemic.

‘Our restaurant has regrettably suffered during this incredibly difficult year,’ said a note on the restaurant's website. ‘That, combined with the ongoing uncertainty ahead, has resulted in the permanent closure of Roux at Parliament Square.’

Roux’s head chef was none other than Steve Groves, the 2009 winner of Masterchef The Professionals (not to mention this year's National Chef of the Year, nice one mate). Groves recently took to social media to rail against the fact shoppers were able to flood Oxford Street with little or no restrictions, while restaurants were being put out of business thanks to stringent regulations.

Fans of twinkly-eyed, somewhat bristly superchef Roux will of course be delighted to know his Brook Street flagship joint Le Gavroche is still very much open, and still very much a by-word for ‘fancy London restaurant’. And Roux at the Landau plans to reopen in 2021. God’s speed, guys. God’s speed.

