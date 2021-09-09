Vegetarian institution Mildreds is to open a new plant-based restaurant called Mallow in Borough Market this autumn, but no word on an official opening date just yet. For the past 25 years, Mildreds has built up a reputation for pioneering vegetarian cooking and its restaurants changed the game for meat-free eating in London.

Mallow is a one-off concept that’s an ‘extension of the market’, so expect something special and a slight departure from Mildreds’ usual cosy, no-bookings venues. The new all-day restaurant will offer a modern, relaxed dining style and atmosphere. It will serve plant-based breakfasts, lunches and evening meals using ingredients sourced directly from Borough Market traders, as well as a variety of vegan wines, beers and cocktails. Sustainability, seasonality, provenance and limiting waste will continue to be key to what the company will be doing.

Mallow, 1 Cathedral Street, SE1 1TL.

