London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Mallow
Mallow

Mildreds to open new plant-based restaurant called Mallow in Borough Market

Veg out at the iconic restaurant group’s new offering

Written by
Angela Hui
Advertising

Vegetarian institution Mildreds is to open a new plant-based restaurant called Mallow in Borough Market this autumn, but no word on an official opening date just yet. For the past 25 years, Mildreds has built up a reputation for pioneering vegetarian cooking and its restaurants changed the game for meat-free eating in London. 

Mallow is a one-off concept that’s an ‘extension of the market’, so expect something special and a slight departure from Mildreds’ usual cosy, no-bookings venues. The new all-day restaurant will offer a modern, relaxed dining style and atmosphere. It will serve plant-based breakfasts, lunches and evening meals using ingredients sourced directly from Borough Market traders, as well as a variety of vegan wines, beers and cocktails. Sustainability, seasonality, provenance and limiting waste will continue to be key to what the company will be doing.

Mallow, 1 Cathedral Street, SE1 1TL.

Veg out on the best meat-free restaurants in London.

Discover other things to do in SE1 with our London Bridge area guide.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on iconic eats

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.