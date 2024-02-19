More bus routes could be coming to northeast London

At the moment there isn’t a single bus service between Waltham Abbey and the neighbouring Chingford, but that could be about to change. Phew!

The London Assembly is calling on TfL to restore a bus service, giving the residents of Waltham Abbey and Chingford a much needed link-up. Back in the day, the 505 bus used to run between Chingford and Harlow, but it’s no longer in service. In May 2015, bus operator Arriva handed responsibility for the route over to TrustyBus, reducing the service to just six buses a day. The stretch between Waltham Abbey and Chingford was also once frequently served seven days a week by London bus route 242, with buses every ten to 30 minutes from early mornings to late evenings.

In a motion proposed by the London Assembly, politicians are asking TfL to restore a frequent, daily bus link route between Waltham Abbey and Chingford by extending route 215 (which currently terminates at the Lea Valley Camp Site on Sewardstone Road), route 379 (which also terminates on Sewardstone Road) or both, to at least Waltham Abbey Town Centre.

Emma Best, the member of the London Assembly who proposed the motion, said: ‘I’m delighted my Assembly colleagues agreed today to support our motion calling on TfL to restore frequent, daily buses between Waltham Abbey and Chingford. This can be achieved by extending bus route 215 or 379.

‘There is currently no bus service Waltham Abbey and Chingford. This route previously ran every day with buses every 10 to 30 minutes from early mornings to late evenings. We need this level of service restored.’

