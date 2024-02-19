This London tube station will remain closed until September

Kentish Town on the Northern line has been shut since last summer

Residents of Kentish Town, we come bearing bad news. Your local tube stop, which shut last summer, is set to remain closed until at least September. In other words, you’ll be walking up the road to Tufnell Park or getting a bus down to Camden for another seven months or so.

Kentish Town’s Northern line station closed in June 2023, with TfL saying that both escalators needed to be replaced. The original reopening date was originally set, rather vaguely, as ‘summer 2024’, though this has since been pushed back.

Explaining the September opening date, a TfL spokesperson said:

‘The work to upgrade the escalators at Kentish Town tube station is progressing well and we are on track to complete the installation of the new escalators this summer.

‘However, during unrelated work to improve other parts of the station we identified assets that require essential repair to allow the station to operate safely.

‘Our engineers are doing everything possible to reopen the station, which is projected to happen in September, while ensuring that the high standards of safety our colleagues and customers expect on the Tube are met.’

As is currently the case, the non-tube bits of Kentish Town station (which offers Thameslink services to the likes of St Albans, Sutton, St Pancras, Blackfriars and more) will remain open.

And Kentish Town isn’t the only bit of the Northern line getting a refurb. Huge parts of the line will close later this year while Colindale will also close for another six months from June.

