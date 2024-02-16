The Elizabeth line has been named one of London’s best new buildings

[title]
Sure, the Elizabeth line might not (yet) be London’s smoothest-running rail service, but there’s no denying that it’s pretty. With spacious carriages, shiny glass stations and platforms with those slick, undulating ceilings, it’s certainly easy on the eye.
And now the Elizabeth line has been officially recognised as one of London’s best new buildings. Yesterday (February 15) the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) revealed its shortlist for the 2024 London Award, where architects up and down the UK recognise the capital’s finest new buildings – and the entire Lizzy line got nominated.
On top of the line itself, certain stations on the Elizabeth line were also shortlisted. Abbey Wood, Paddington, Tottenham Court Road and Woolwich stations all god a nod from RIBA, which shortlisted 76 projects in total across the city.
The rest of the buildings in the shortlist range massively in purpose, from homes and schools to churches, breweries, embassies and town halls. Other familiar names made the cut: Battersea Power Station’s second phase also featured, as did the swankily-revamped National Portrait Gallery and King’s Cross’ overhaul.
Here are a few pictures of the Lizzy line and its shortlisted stations, in all their officially-architecturally-spectacular glory.
And this is the full shortlist for the RIBA London Award 2024.
- Abbey Wood Station by Fereday Pollard Architects
- Artist Studio by VATRAA Architecture
- All Saints by EPR Architects
- Battersea Power Station Phase Two by WilkinsonEyre
- Bradbury Works by [Y/N] Studio
- Brent Cross Town Visitor Pavilion by Moxon Architects
- Bromley Old Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard
- Camden Market Canopy by vPPR Architects for LabTech
- Chowdhury Walk by Al-Jawad Pike
- Cork House by Polysmiths
- Corner Fold House by Whittaker Parsons
- Courtyard Housing by Edward Williams Architects
- Dover Court Estate by Pollard Thomas Edwards
- Dukes Meadow Footbridge by Moxon Architects
- Dulwich House by Proctor & Shaw
- Embassy of the Slovak Republic by BD London
- Ex-Council House Transformation by VATRAA Architecture
- Fish Island Village by Haworth Tompkins, Lyndon Goode Architects, Pitman Tozer Architects and Bureau de Change
- Francis Holland School House by IID Architects
- Hampstead House by Coppin Dockray
- Hendon Waterside Phase 4, Block H1 by Makower Architects
- Highgate House by Emil Eve Architects
- Holland Park Garden House by David Money Architects
- King's Cross Masterplan by Allies and Morrison and Porphyrios Associates
- Leighton House by BDP
- Love Walk II by Knox Bhavan Architects
- Low Energy House by Architecture for London
- LSBU Hub WilkinsonEyre
- Montacute Yards by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- National Portrait Gallery by Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell
- Oasis Academy Silvertown, by Rivington Street Studio
- Olympic Way & Olympic Steps by Dixon Jones and vPPR Architects
- Orwell House by Bell Phillips
- Oxford Road by Coffey Architects
- Paddington Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson + Partners
- Peckham House by Surman Weston
- Pitzhanger Hub by Jo Townshend Architects
- Rotherhithe Primary School by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Royal Academy of Dance by Takero Shimazaki Architects
- Sambrook's Brewery, RAM Quarter by Roger Mears Architects LLP
- Shakespeare Tower by Takero Shimazaki Architects
- Six Columns by 31/44 Architects
- Somerset Road Covered Courts: All England Lawn Tennis Club by Hopkins Architects
- St Andrew’s Holborn by DaeWha Kang Design
- St John’s Waterloo by Eric Parry Architects
- Mary's Walthamstow by Matthew Lloyd Architects
- Michael's, Fulwell by Malcolm Fryer Architects
- Sunday Mills by Assael Architecture
- Sycamore House by Jonathan Wilson RIBA
- Taper House by Merrett Houmøller Architects, All & Nxthing & Rosebank Landscaping
- Technique by Buckley Gray Yeoman
- Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel by Henley Halebrown
- The Africa Centre by Freehaus
- The Arbour by Boehm Lynas Architects and GS8
- The Artists Residence by Gregory Phillips Architects
- The Black & White Building by Waugh Thistleton Architects
- The Department Store Studios by Squire & Partners
- The Elizabeth Line by Grimshaw, Maynard Design, Equation and Atkins
- The Gilbert & George Centre by SIRS Architects
- The Learning Tree Nursery by Delve Architects
- The Parcels Building by Grafton Architects
- The Tannery by Coffey Architects
- The Tree House by Bell Phillips
- The Rowe by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Tori Ann Walk by Al-Jawad Pike
- Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth Line station by Hawkins\Brown
- Unity Place by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Alison Brooks Architects, Gort Scott, RM_A Architects
- Urbanest City by APT London and Hopkins Architects
- Verna, Acton Gardens by GRID Architects and Countryside Partnerships
- White House School by vPPR Architects
- White Patio House by Pashenko Works
- Woolwich Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson + Partners
- 67 Southwark Street by Allies and Morrison
- 10 Lewis Cubitt Square by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- 22 Handyside Street by Coffey Architects
- 98-100 De Beauvoir Road by Henley Halebrown
You can find out more about each project on the RIBA website here.
More RIBA awards on Time Out
The London Award isn’t RIBA’s only prize for spectacular new architecture. The Stirling Prize celebrates new buildings across the UK – and a London retirement home won in 2023. A London entry also triumphed in RIBA’s 2023 award for house of the year.
