The Elizabeth line has been named one of London’s best new buildings

Several individual Lizzy line stations also got a nod from architects at RIBA

Sure, the Elizabeth line might not (yet) be London’s smoothest-running rail service, but there’s no denying that it’s pretty. With spacious carriages, shiny glass stations and platforms with those slick, undulating ceilings, it’s certainly easy on the eye.

And now the Elizabeth line has been officially recognised as one of London’s best new buildings. Yesterday (February 15) the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) revealed its shortlist for the 2024 London Award, where architects up and down the UK recognise the capital’s finest new buildings – and the entire Lizzy line got nominated.

On top of the line itself, certain stations on the Elizabeth line were also shortlisted. Abbey Wood, Paddington, Tottenham Court Road and Woolwich stations all god a nod from RIBA, which shortlisted 76 projects in total across the city.

The rest of the buildings in the shortlist range massively in purpose, from homes and schools to churches, breweries, embassies and town halls. Other familiar names made the cut: Battersea Power Station’s second phase also featured, as did the swankily-revamped National Portrait Gallery and King’s Cross’ overhaul.

Here are a few pictures of the Lizzy line and its shortlisted stations, in all their officially-architecturally-spectacular glory.

Photograph: Hufton + Crow

Photograph: Richard Lewisohn

Photograph: Morley von Sternberg

And this is the full shortlist for the RIBA London Award 2024.

Abbey Wood Station by Fereday Pollard Architects

Artist Studio by VATRAA Architecture

All Saints by EPR Architects

Battersea Power Station Phase Two by WilkinsonEyre

Bradbury Works by [Y/N] Studio

Brent Cross Town Visitor Pavilion by Moxon Architects

Bromley Old Town Hall by Cartwright Pickard

Camden Market Canopy by vPPR Architects for LabTech

Chowdhury Walk by Al-Jawad Pike

Cork House by Polysmiths

Corner Fold House by Whittaker Parsons

Courtyard Housing by Edward Williams Architects

Dover Court Estate by Pollard Thomas Edwards

Dukes Meadow Footbridge by Moxon Architects

Dulwich House by Proctor & Shaw

Embassy of the Slovak Republic by BD London

Ex-Council House Transformation by VATRAA Architecture

Fish Island Village by Haworth Tompkins, Lyndon Goode Architects, Pitman Tozer Architects and Bureau de Change

Francis Holland School House by IID Architects

Hampstead House by Coppin Dockray

Hendon Waterside Phase 4, Block H1 by Makower Architects

Highgate House by Emil Eve Architects

Holland Park Garden House by David Money Architects

King's Cross Masterplan by Allies and Morrison and Porphyrios Associates

Leighton House by BDP

Love Walk II by Knox Bhavan Architects

Low Energy House by Architecture for London

LSBU Hub WilkinsonEyre

Montacute Yards by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

National Portrait Gallery by Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell

Oasis Academy Silvertown, by Rivington Street Studio

Olympic Way & Olympic Steps by Dixon Jones and vPPR Architects

Orwell House by Bell Phillips

Oxford Road by Coffey Architects

Paddington Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson + Partners

Peckham House by Surman Weston

Pitzhanger Hub by Jo Townshend Architects

Rotherhithe Primary School by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Royal Academy of Dance by Takero Shimazaki Architects

Sambrook's Brewery, RAM Quarter by Roger Mears Architects LLP

Shakespeare Tower by Takero Shimazaki Architects

Six Columns by 31/44 Architects

Somerset Road Covered Courts: All England Lawn Tennis Club by Hopkins Architects

St Andrew’s Holborn by DaeWha Kang Design

St John’s Waterloo by Eric Parry Architects

Mary's Walthamstow by Matthew Lloyd Architects

Michael's, Fulwell by Malcolm Fryer Architects

Sunday Mills by Assael Architecture

Sycamore House by Jonathan Wilson RIBA

Taper House by Merrett Houmøller Architects, All & Nxthing & Rosebank Landscaping

Technique by Buckley Gray Yeoman

Thames Christian School & Battersea Chapel by Henley Halebrown

The Africa Centre by Freehaus

The Arbour by Boehm Lynas Architects and GS8

The Artists Residence by Gregory Phillips Architects

The Black & White Building by Waugh Thistleton Architects

The Department Store Studios by Squire & Partners

The Elizabeth Line by Grimshaw, Maynard Design, Equation and Atkins

The Gilbert & George Centre by SIRS Architects

The Learning Tree Nursery by Delve Architects

The Parcels Building by Grafton Architects

The Tannery by Coffey Architects

The Tree House by Bell Phillips

The Rowe by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Tori Ann Walk by Al-Jawad Pike

Tottenham Court Road Elizabeth Line station by Hawkins\Brown

Unity Place by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Alison Brooks Architects, Gort Scott, RM_A Architects

Urbanest City by APT London and Hopkins Architects

Verna, Acton Gardens by GRID Architects and Countryside Partnerships

White House School by vPPR Architects

White Patio House by Pashenko Works

Woolwich Elizabeth Line Station by Weston Williamson + Partners

67 Southwark Street by Allies and Morrison

10 Lewis Cubitt Square by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

22 Handyside Street by Coffey Architects

98-100 De Beauvoir Road by Henley Halebrown

You can find out more about each project on the RIBA website here.

The London Award isn’t RIBA’s only prize for spectacular new architecture. The Stirling Prize celebrates new buildings across the UK – and a London retirement home won in 2023. A London entry also triumphed in RIBA’s 2023 award for house of the year.

