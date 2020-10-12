National Theatre’s ‘War Horse’ is coming back in the cinema

Are you one of the seven people who have never seen the National Theatre’s ‘War Horse’? Or more likely, one of the bazillion people who have seen it and would really like to see it again? Good news, because Vue Cinemas is bringing the National Theatre’s glorious equestrian masterpiece back in cinematic form next month. Giddy up, etc.



The theatrical production of ‘War Horse’, adapted by Nick Stafford from Michael Morpurgo’s 1982 novel, is playing at Vue and other cinemas for six weeks. It kicks off on Wednesday, November 11 – Remembrance Day – and will, of course, follow Albert Narracott and his beloved horse Joey from Devon to the Western Front of World War I.



The story is a compelling tale of a boy and his horse but it’s the staggering puppeteering that gave the play its name. And the goose. But mostly the puppeteering.



‘This show has delighted millions of people around the world since it was first performed in the National Theatre in 2007,’ says Vue’s event cinema manager Johnny Carr. ‘It’s a production with such jaw-dropping inventiveness that it’s really not one to be missed for fans of theatre or filmgoers.’



The cinema scene, of course, is battling through a tough moment, with Hollywood blockbusters shifting back to 2021 and multiplexes short of new releases to wow back audiences. So expect more lateral thinking – and enticing alternates like this – to fill those screes between now and Christmas.

Tickets for ‘War Horse’ at Vue are available via its official site priced £14.99-£19.99.

‘Les Misérables’ is back for Christmas – sign up for the pre-sale now.



Christmas drive-in cinema is coming to London.



Share the story