This world-famous Michelin-starred kitchen is coming to London

Noma, the exceedingly fancy fine dining spot in Copenhagen which earlier this year announced its impending closure, is taking a little holiday to London before it shuts up shop.

Though it will be closing its doors for good at the end of 2024, the three-Michelin-star Copenhagen restaurant that’s regularly voted the best in the world will be doing a one day pop-up at Kol in Marylebone on September 10.

But this isn’t just any pop-up. Thomas Frebel – chef and creative director of Noma’s experimental product wing Noma Projects – will be bringing his team to the central London Mexican restaurant for an afternoon of exceptional eats.

‘For one day only we will be cooking together a menu using the incredible stuff @thomasfrebel and the team of @nomaprojects are developing that I can’t wait to share with all of you and see you there !!!!!’ wrote a giddy Santiago Lastra, owner of Kol, on Instagram.

The afternoon is being pitched as ‘an interactive standing event’ where the chefs will be using Noma Projects products (think: lots of fiddly and fermented things such as smoked mushroom garum and vegan XO sauce) and which ‘offers a chance to explore the collection through five dishes and two drinks.’ Tickets cost £95 per person, and include two Noma Projects products to take home and worship accordingly.

In 2025, Noma will cease to be a restaurant and transform into a ‘giant lab’, where they’ll continue experimenting with flavours and ingredients to create innovative new dishes and food concepts. Their website promises Noma will continue serving guests with pop-ups around the world, and, eventually, ‘a season in Copenhagen’.

Kol, 9 Seymour St, W1H 7BA

