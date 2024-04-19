A second Superloop bus route might be coming to London

Alright, hold onto your Oyster cards, because London’s transport scene might be gearing up for a potential arrival of Superloop 2. The original Superloop, an express bus route connecting the capital's suburban town centres, is already proving popular and was only launched this year.

So, what's the scoop? Well, it's all part of the plan from the mayor to give Londoners more options to get from A to B. We're talking about not just one or two new routes, but a whole bunch of them. And get this – the plans are to also introduce a 'Bakerloop' service as an alternative to the Bakerloo line.

Check out the proposed routes:

Harrow to Barnet, via Edgware

Barnet to Stratford , via Enfield and Chingford

Leytonstone to South Havering, via Gants Hill and Romford

North Greenwich to Thamesmead, via Woolwich

‘Bakerloop line’: Elephant and Castle to Lewisham , via Old Kent Road and New Cross

Streatham to Eltham, via Tulse Hill and Lee

Richmond to Wimbledon , via Roehampton

Ealing Broadway to Kingston, via Great West Road and Richmond

Hounslow to Hammersmith , via Great West Road

Hendon to Ealing Broadway, via Brent Cross and Hanger Lane

NEW: The success of the Superloop is one of my proudest achievements, connecting Londoners in outer London & getting more people onto public transport.



If I'm re-elected on 2 May, I'll deliver Superloop 2 - doubling the number of express bus routes. https://t.co/FboAXqc26S pic.twitter.com/oqPvFQRCaB — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 19, 2024

So, Londoners, what do you reckon? Could Superloop 2 be the answer to our commuting troubles, or is it just wishful thinking? With speculation swirling and consultations underway, we're itching to see if this ambitious plan will become a reality.

