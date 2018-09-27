Not one, but TWO new gin distilleries are taking up home in London

Are you ready for some gin-uinely good news? Not one, but two new gin distilleries are coming to London, as Mother's Ruin continues to rule the capital.

Leading this gin explosion will be a new outpost from the brilliantly bonkers minds behind the Mr Fogg's themed bars. Things this time, however, have a female flavour: inspired by Aouda, the wife of explorer Phileas Fogg from Jules Verne’s ‘Around the World in 80 Days’, Mrs Fogg’s Maritime Club & Distillery will open in Broadgate Circle and will house a gin distillery modelled on the underground ginneries of the Victorian era. There, guests will be able to make their own samples to take home, as well as taste other tipples made with Indian spices and inspired by Bombay-born Aouda's adventures.

In typical Mr Fogg’s style, the venue will be decorated to look like a vintage Rangoon steamer ship, the perfect place to sup on cocktails like Ta-Ta’s Margarita, comprised of turmeric-infused tequila, chilli-infused honey, lime, star fruit and grapefruit tonic. Food will be equally Indian-inspired: think Keralan fried chicken, jackfruit biryani and mango salads served in tiffin boxes. An in-gin-ious concept.

The second gin hot spot comes courtesy of Kent-based drinks company Chapel Down (best known for its vineyard), who plan to open an ‘experiential bar, restaurant and ginnery’ in King’s Cross. Although not much has been revealed, we do know that The Chapel Down Gin Works will sit in a 5,000 sq ft space near Regent's Canal, and promises to ‘celebrate the very best English food and drink.’

Bring on the gin!

