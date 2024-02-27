London
Timeout

Maiden Voyage festival, London
Photograph: Maiden Voyage

One of London’s best music festivals is moving to a new park – and has revealed its 2024 line-up

Electronic day fest Maiden Voyage is heading south

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
If you’re an electronic-inclined muso-head, there are few better day festivals in London than Maiden Voyage. Last year’s line-up boasted all-star names like Soichi Terada, Jyoty, DJ Sprinkles, VTSS, Moxie, horsegiirL and more, as well as an UNFOLD stage takeover by the famous Canning Town club

If you’ve been waiting with bated breath for updates on the next Maiden Voyage, we finally have good news. Not only has the fest revealed its first wave of acts – it’s also announced that it will be moving to a more centrally-located venue.

Maiden Voyage was previously at Lee Valley in the further reaches of north London, but this year it’ll leap south of the river and set up in Camberwell’s Burgess Park. The day festival’s 2024 edition will take place on Saturday September 14.

And there are already some massive names on the bill. Jeff Mills, Jayda G, Arca and Mall Grab are some of the most notable artists on a bill that spans not just electronic music but R&B, hip-hop, disco and pop.

As always with Maiden Voyage, there will also be big-name stage takeovers. PXSSY PALACE, Adonis, Live From Earth and UNFOLD are all hosting stages this year.

Tickets go on sale on February 29 and you’ll be able to buy ‘em on the official Maiden Voyage website here.

Burgess Park, Albany Rd, London, SE5 0AL

Music festivals with Time Out London

Granted, the weather outside right now is a lil too nippy for us to get properly excited for summer festival season – but you can still book ahead and give yourself something to look forward to. Did you see that Wireless has unveiled its first load of headliners? And that fests at Victoria Park are getting bigger? And these are all the best music festivals to book in London this year

Did you see that the V&A is hiring experts on David Bowie?

Plus: inside the dazzling new West End showroom of legendary guitar brand Gibson.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Jon Pointing in Deptford is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

