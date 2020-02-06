One of the world’s best bars is popping up in St Paul’s this month

Great news, cocktail fans: our favourite Greek bar is popping up in London again.

You know the one, The Clumsies. Ranked sixth in the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards 2019, the Athens joint popped up here last year, and now it’s coming back to the rather swish rooftop bar Madison for a five-day residency.

The Clumsies debuted at 22 in the list of The World’s 50 Best Bars in 2015, and has featured in the top ten three times since.

Londoners can rock up to Madison from 4pm on Monday February 24 to Friday February 28, to see cocktail royalty and The Clumsies co-founder Vasilis Kyritsis shaking up some OG (original Greek) creations.

The menu will include the glittering blue Aegean Negroni (featured on our list of the best cocktails on earth, no less) made with fennel seeds and the indigenous Cretan herb diktamus, as well as their take on an Old Fashioned, made with bourbon and salted caramel. Oof.

Mediterranean holiday? Pfft. Just head to St Paul’s for a real taste of Athens.

The Clumsies will be at Madison, One New Change Rooftop Terrace, St Paul’s, EC4M 9AF, Feb 24-28, 4pm till late.

Find the perfect cocktail den with our list of the best bars in London.

Get more boozy news delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.