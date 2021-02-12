LondonChange city
Deliveroo voucher inside red envelope with Chinese food delivery
Photograph: Deliveroo

Order a Chinese this weekend and you might get lucky

A certain Chinese New Year gift-giving tradition has infiltrated your Friday night noods

By
Laura Richards
Thinking of seeing in the Lunar New Year with a Chinese takeaway? Yeah, you are! It’s a pretty great way to show some love to struggling restaurants – after all, this is the second year that celebrations of Chinese New Year have been impacted by Covid. If you need further convincing before placing an order this weekend, though, know this: Deliveroo is sneaking red envelopes inside selected food deliveries. (They actually look decidedly pink to us, but we’re not complaining!)

For those who don’t know, these ‘red pockets’ are typically filled with money and given as good luck gifts around the New Year. And while Deliveroo isn’t stuffing actual wads inside your takeaway, it will be littering orders with credit vouchers so you can order even more food from the delivery platform throughout The Year of the Ox.     

Ten London restaurants are taking part in the promotion – and a total of 25 across the UK – and there will be five ‘gold card’ prizes in the mix. These hold £1,000-worth of credit each (just imagine how many dumplings that equals!) as well as vouchers for smaller credit values. The restaurants in London taking part include a couple of Chinatown faves, and a spread of locations across the capital. Here’s a full list: 

Din Tai Fung, Covent Garden
Four Seasons, Bayswater
Hakkasan, Mayfair
Jin Jiang, Deptford
Murger Han, Euston
Plum Valley, Chinatown
Royal China, Harrow
Shikumen, Shepherd's Bush
Sichuan Grand, Stratford
Tao Tao Ju, Chinatown

To get lucky, you’ll need to place an order on Friday February 12 or Saturday February 13. And then keep your beady eye out for a bundle. Kung hei fat choi!

Discover even more ways to celebrate Chinese New Year virtually

Help save London’s Chinese Community Centre.

