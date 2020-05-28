Padella has launched its own DIY pasta-making kits

You can now get the restaurant’s famous pappardelle with beef shin ragù delivered to your door

Want to feel like you’ve made your own pasta without, y’know, actually having to make your own pasta? Padella is here to make your doughy dreams come true.

The Borough Market restaurant, which also has a branch in Shoreditch, is bringing its coveted pasta right to your door, with the launch of its DIY pasta-making kits.

There are two dishes on the menu, including its hugely popular pappardelle with beef shin ragù (£15 for two portions), which is slow-cooked for eight hours. Thankfully, it’ll take you a mere five minutes to heat it up and cook the pasta before you can tuck in. Also on the menu is tagliarini with tomato sauce (£12.50 for two portions).

At the moment, the delivery radius is fairly limited, but if you live in Hackney or Islington, you’re in luck. That’s if you can get your hands on the kits, though. Much like the IRL experience, the DIY kits are in big demand. The first delivery slots (for Friday May 29) have already all been snapped up.

Keep an eye on the restaurant’s Instagram account for updates on the next drop. Trust us, it’ll be worth the queue.

Padella’s DIY pasta kits are available on its website.

Can’t wait? Padella has shared the recipe for its iconic pici cacio e pepe.

In other food news, Honest Burgers has launched a new delivery service called Honest Chicken.

Hungry for more? These top restaurants are now doing delivery.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story