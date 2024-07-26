This closed Northern line tube station will remain shut until the end of the year

Bad news, northwest Londoners: the reopening date for Kentish Town tube station has been pushed back once more.

The Northern line station closed in June 2023 – just over a year ago – so that its 26-year-old escalators could be replaced. The reopening date was initially vaguely slated as ‘summer 2024’, then back in February TfL pushed that date back to September.

This week TfL has admitted that Kentish Town tube station won’t be up and running again in September – and that in fact it’ll stay shut until the end of the year. The six-month delay is blamed on ‘structural safety issues’, namely that steel beams supporting the station’s structure were found to be corroded and so had to be replaced.

In a statement, TfL said: ‘While carrying out the planned improvements, we found that we need to do further complex and time-consuming repairs. We now expect to be able to re-open the station at the end of 2024.’

The Kentish Town station closure isn’t the only major disruption on the Northern line at the mo. On the black line’s other northern branch, Colindale is currently closed for six months until December 2024.

As before, Kentish Town’s Thameslink station is staying open while the tube station is closed, and Northern line trains will continue to simply not stop between Camden Town and Tufnell Park.

Tube news with Time Out

It isn’t all bad news for the Northern line: on the plus side, loads of stations now have 4G and 5G network coverage. And while the Piccadilly will partly close for 16 days next month, you can now hire out tube stations for parties and there’s a cool new ‘audio artwork’ at Waterloo.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.