The Elizabeth line now has 4G and 5G network coverage in its tunnels

Lizzie line phone addicts, listen up! From today, you can scroll to your heart’s content as the tunnels between some Elizabeth line stations now have high-speed 4G and 5G phone coverage. This exciting news comes not long after eight of the newest line’s underground stations received 4G connectivity earlier this year.

TfL, in partnership with Boldyn Networks, has introduced around five miles of underground mobile coverage on the Lizzy line, extending from the Royal Oak (to the west of Paddington) to Liverpool Street station. This perfectly timed development will help you maximise the summer ahead: never miss a Euros match, keep an eye on the general election and stay up to date with Wimbledon and the Olympics.

Don’t worry if you don’t frequent these specific tunnels; this section is just the start. Network coverage will eventually extend to Whitechapel, Canary Wharf and Woolwich over the next few weeks. By the end of summer, the entire Elizabeth line will be kitted out with high-speed 4G and 5G for all.

London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord said: ‘It’s wonderful to see our programme to introduce high-speed mobile coverage now benefitting customers on the Elizabeth line, the newest part of London’s historic underground network of stations and tunnels.

‘This key step in bringing better connectivity to London’s underground stations and tunnels will allow more people travelling around the capital to keep in touch, share photos and make the most of the city, especially as we start to enjoy the summer.’

TFL and Boldyn Networks’ ambitious project aims to introduce fast cellular connection across the whole tube and DLR networks, as well as on London Overground railways between Highbury and Islington and New Cross. The ‘big four’ mobile network operators – Three UK, EE, Vodafone and Virgin Media O2 are all taking part in the rollout, which means you'll be able to listen to that podcast no matter which network you’re signed up with.

Mobile connectivity will continue to expand across central London, with Hyde Park Corner and Russell Square stations benefitting recently. You’ll also be able to post selfies from underground sections of the Northern, Bakerloo, Piccadilly and Victoria lines in the coming month. Here’s a map of the current network coverage plans.

Image: TfL

Access to 4G and 5G doesn’t just make the morning commute more bearable, it also makes the city’s public transport safer. With better connectivity, tube and rail staff can use the Emergency Services Network (ESN), giving first responders immediate access to potentially life-saving data, images and information during live emergencies.

