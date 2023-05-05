London
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Photograph: Liam Daniel/Netflix

5 magnificent ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ locations you can visit

Book your carriage to these Insta-worthy locales from the Netflix period drama

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Freshly unleashed on Netflix in a flurry of powdered wigs and flushed cheeks, ‘Bridgerton’ spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ is an eight-episode-long dive into the heightened world of one of British history’s most unfairly ignored royals. It’s at once perfect viewing for these Coronation-y times, and a bold revision to the way we think about royalty.

Set in the same era as Netflix’s Emmy-winning ‘Bridgerton’, it’s the story of the biracial Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest), the man she’ll marry and raise 15 children with. She’s known for her love of snuff, Pomeranians and high-rise wigs, and her origin story will chart her love affair with her future husband, George. She’s played by Guyanese-British actress Golda Rosheuvel as an older woman.

Behind this take on the witty, outspoken queen are ‘Bridgerton’ novelist Julia Quinn and telly super-producer Shonda Rhimes. The typically opulent production will play out across an array of fancy-dan English locations: country houses, palaces, that kind of thing. For Bridgertonians who fancy a posh pilgrimage, read on.

Where is ‘Queen Charlotte’ filmed?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Photograph: Liam Daniel/Netflix

1. Dorney Court Estate 

The Danbury family, Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri), will be familiar to ‘Bridgerton’ fans – albeit, it’s their younger selves that we mostly spend time with in ‘Queen Charlotte’ (the young Agatha is played by Arsema Thomas). Their ancestral seat, Danbury Villa, is Dorney Villa in Berkshire IRL. That Tudor manor house has popped up in everything from ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age’ to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

How to visit: the house is open for private tours and there are public open days in June.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Photograph: Liam Daniel/Netflix

2. Hampton Court Palace

Henry VIII’s old riverside haunt has been a fixture in a million or so period dramas down the years and it remains a flexible friend for any location scout. In ‘Queen Charlotte’, it stands in for St James’s Palace – exterior shots for the latter were filmed here – while shots of Buckingham House (later Buckingham Palace) and Danbury Estate were also filmed here. 

How to visit: Hampton Court is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am-17.30pm. It’s not cheap – adults tickets are £26 and children £13 – but you’ll be stuck in the maze long enough to get your sovereigns’ worth. 

Queens House
Photograph: Queen's House

3. Queen’s House

Doubling for the Royal College of Physicians, where King George attends a secret appointment with Dr John Monro (Rob Maloney), is the Greenwich pile that once belonged to Queen Henrietta back in the 17th century. These days it houses the fabulous art collection of the Royal Museums Greenwich, including works by Hogarth and Gainsborough. The house's interior is nearly as impressive as its paintings: be sure to take in its famous spiral staircase and beautifully-painted ceilings.

How to visit: Queen’s House is open to visitors from 10am-5pm daily and is free to visit.

Queen Charlotte
Photograph: Liam Daniel/Netflix

4. Hatfield House

The big wedding in ‘Queen Charlotte’, between Charlotte and George (natch), takes place in Mayfair’s St James’s Chapel, but was filmed at Oxford’s Merton College (interiors) and Hatfield House (gardens and interiors). 

How to visit: The gardens are open from Wednesday to Sunday (£8 adults, £4 children). Hatfield House itself opens to the public from June 1 (£22 adults, £11 kids).

Hackney Empire
Photograph: © Nick Ballon

5. Hackney Empire

Unexpectedly, a corner of Hackney cameos in the ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff. Ex-music hall Hackney Empire makes a perfect stand-in for a scene where a young Charlotte goes to the opera. You’ll still find opera at the Empire, as well as gigs, comedy, cabaret and community events.

How to visit: head to the official site for upcoming events.

What is ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ about?

How can I watch it and when does it start?

All six episodes are streaming on Netflix now.

Did you know you can visit the ‘Bridgerton’ mansion IRL?

Who was the real Queen Charlotte? Five things you need to know about the snuff-sniffing monarch.

