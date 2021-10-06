Bao’s fun home-delivery and click-and-collect offshoot Rice Error are amping things up from this autumn with a series of showy and spectacular guest chefs, all offering their own unique take on the brand’s Taiwanese rice boxes with month-long specials. We want them all.

The names are as big as the flavours they’ll be bringing, with Fuchsia Dunlop, Margot Henderson, Ixta Belfrage and Lisa Lov all coming correct with their own one box menus. Starting with Dunlop, whose Sichuan-inspired offering will be available for all of October at the Hackney, Soho, Southwark and Kings Cross branches, featuring home-style tofu and poached pork with special doubanjiang chilli bean paste. Yes please and thank you. £1 of each box sold will be going to Fuchsia’s chosen charity, Hackney School of Food and all of the chefs will be picking a different cause to give a quid from each box too. Dinner *and* a social conscience! That's what we like to see.

Next up is Rochelle Canteen’s Margot Henderson, whose November spesh is braised squid, crab and fennel box as well as a classic mince and tatties box, too. December will see own-brand Bao’s festive treat box, then Yotam Ottolenghi’s right hand woman Ixta Belfrage is the January guest of honour, with a chile rellenos themed offering. Lisa Lov of Copenhagen’s Tigermom is February’s kitchen confidant and the final guest, bringing tamarind-braised beef short rib, pak choi, kimchi and boiled egg marinated in soy to the box party.

