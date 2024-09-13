Rough Trade is opening a new London store on Denmark Street

Calling all music heads and wax collectors, legendary music shop Rough Trade is opening a new store in central London next month. Rough Trade is coming to Denmark Street, AKA ‘Tin Pan Alley’, this October.

If you’re someone who loves to say ‘it just sounds better on vinyl’, then this is going to be the place for you. Rough Trade’s massive two-storey shop will flog a huge selection of curated vinyl across all genres, as well as books, clothing, merchandise and limited edition items. When it opens in mid-October, it will be the fourth Rough Trade in London, joining outposts in east, west and Soho.

The shop’s new location isn’t a coincidence. Denmark Street has a long history within the British music industry, with legends like Elton John, David Bowie and the Rolling Stones recording music at studios on the street in London’s West End.

‘We are thrilled to bring Rough Trade to London’s iconic Denmark Street, a location that holds such a profound place in the city’s music history,’ Lawrence Montgomery, managing director at Rough Trade UK said.

‘With its rich heritage and ongoing legacy, Denmark Street is the perfect setting for our next chapter, fostering its own unique community, while also offering all the vibrancy and expertise customers have come to expect when visiting Rough Trade. We look forward to welcoming music fans to explore, discover and celebrate music and culture, continuing our tradition of being more than just a record store.’

