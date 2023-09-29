London
Ryanair plane at Luton Airport
Photograph: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com

Ryanair is launching seven new super-cheap routes from London

Featuring destinations in Portugal, Morocco, Italy, Albania and more.

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Londoners with a cheap winter getaway on the mind, you just got a bunch more options. Legendarily cheap airline Ryanair has announced its winter schedule for 2023/2024 – and there’ll be several brand-new routes jetting off from London airports.

Ryanair’s new routes fly off from London’s Gatwick, Luton and Stansted airports and the destinations are pretty exciting ones.

Always wanted to try Ouarzazate, a Moroccan city at the edge of the Sahara? Now’s your chance. The blustery, gorgeous Spanish city of Vigo is also now served by Ryanair, as is Switzerland’s museum capital Basel.

Also on Ryanair’s new list of destinations are Belfast, Tirana in Albania, Tatry in Slovakia and Treviso in Italy.  

On top of that, the airline will be increasing its number of services on existing routes, with the likes of Alicante, Faro, Athens and Cologne also getting higher capacity. In total, Ryanair will offer 162 destinations from London.

So, what’re you waiting for? You can book and find out more on the Ryanair website here.

