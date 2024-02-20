Salt Bae is turning off the heating at his Knightsbridge restaurant to save costs

Despite charging nearly 700 big ones for a single steak, Nusr-Et steakhouse, owned by Salt Bae, is apparently having to turn its heating off to save money as energy bills are skyrocketing. Even though the restaurant recorded a 44 percent increase in profits in 2022, it is still having to cut costs.

The steakhouse owned by Turkish butcher turned internet sensation Salt Bae was subject to ridicule when it first opened in 2021 for being eye-wateringly overpriced. Originally, the menu included a gold-encrusted slab of beef costing up to £1,450. This is gone now, but diners can still get their hands on £680 wagyu striploins and £630 giant tomahawk steaks.

Nusr-Et steakhouse reduced its prices in 2023 in a bid to draw in more customers, but still appears to be struggling to keep up with rising costs.

According to the Guardian, in its accounts the restaurant group said it had ‘sought to improve energy efficiency at an operational level’, which included ‘turning off central heating after closing or during peak hours when heating demand is lower’ and switching off lights during closing hours. It also said it tried limiting the operational hours of the ‘air curtain’, a method to used prevent draughts coming through the doors.

