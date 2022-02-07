London
Self Esteem aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor, 2022
Photo by Vic Lentaigne

Self Esteem is writing the music for Jodie Comer’s debut West End show

It’s another milestone for this week’s Time Out cover star

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Pop star for grown-ups Self Esteem realises one major ambition this week: she graces the front cover of the one and only Time Out London magazine, which you can pick up around town from tomorrow (Tuesday February 8). Check out the above image from our photoshoot with the woman also known as Rebecca Lucy Taylor.

But that’s not her only big achievement this week, as she’s just been confirmed to join the creative team of Jodie Comer’s imminent West End debut ‘Prima Facie’, about a high-flying young lawyer whose world falls apart after a colleague sexually assaults her. Suzie Miller’s play is a monologue, so in live-acting terms we’re just getting Comer – which will suit most people down to the ground. But the presence of Taylor as the composer is the real icing on the cake. 

Jodie Comer, 2021
Photo by Prima Facie

Whether this means we’ll be hearing new songs from her or if it’ll just be an instrumental score is unknown, although the official quote from Comer tangentially hints at the former. She said: ‘​​I am such a huge fan of Rebecca and everything she stands for – her voice, her words and her honesty. I can’t think of a more perfect person to compose the music for our production.’

In any case, we don’t have to wait too long to find out, with the show opening in just a couple of months time.

‘Prima Facie’ is at the Harold Pinter Theatre, Apr 15-Jun 18. Buy tickets here.

