Gymkhana
Photograph: Gymkhana

Some of London's top Indian restaurants have joined forces to raise money for Covid relief in India

The aim is to raise £200,000

By
Isabelle Aron
Some of the city’s best South Asian restaurants are coming together to raise money for Covid relief in India. Businesses involved include Gymkhana, Brigadiers, Trishna, Hoppers, delivery service Motu Indian Kitchen and online shop Ambassador General Store, which are all part of JKS restaurants group.

JKS restaurants is leading the UK arm of 1 Billion Breaths, a global charity initiative from Indian restaurants around the world to raise money for the Give India Oxygen charity.

The campaign is running from now until the end of June. Throughout the month, restaurants will be launching a range of initiatives to raise money, including exclusive dinners, bespoke delivery menus and adding charity donations to bills. 

Hoppers Soho is hosting an all-you-can-eat ‘Sunday Session’ event on June 13, Ambassador General Store (an online shop from the guys behind Gymkhana, Trishna and Brigadiers) has launched a limited-edition finish-at-home Charity Feast, featuring popular dishes from all three restaurants, while Jikoni will be donating the proceeds from one of its desserts throughout June.

JKS restaurants will also be adding a voluntary £1 to bills at Gymkhana, Trishna & Brigadiers before and 6th June and at all Hoppers branches between 14th June and 20th June.

The aim is for restaurants in the UK to raise £200,000, so dig deep, folks.

Find out more about the 1 Billion Breaths campaign and find out more about what JKS restaurants are doing here.

