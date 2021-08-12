Cinema is coming to Trafalgar Square this month. The mayor, Sadiq Khan, has announced a series of six movies on a big screen in the heart of London, running across four days from August 26 to 29.



All six are London classics in their own right. It all kicks off with the Hackney-set Rocks and takes in Skyfall, the Elstree-filmed Star Wars: A New Hope, Bend it Like Beckham and Paddington 2. There’s also a singalong screening of Mary Poppins to get central London reverberating to the sound of ‘Feed the Birds’. (Definitely do not feed the birds.)

Total crowd-pleasers, one and all. There are 1,500 tickets now up for grabs for each from the official site, with 150 reserved for key workers at four of the films.



The screenings are co-hosted by outdoor specialists The Luna Cinema and form part of Back to the Big Screen, a new initiative launched by the mayor’s office to celebrate the city’s super-sized role in the global film industry. And, you know, get moviegoers back to the big screen.



‘With cinemas opening their doors again and big screens installed in public spaces,’ says Sadiq Khan, ‘I’m joining with industry leaders to encourage everyone to get Back to the Big Screen to rediscover the magic of film and also support our central London hospitality businesses.’



‘By hosting six free screenings in Trafalgar Square of films either made or set in our capital, I want to remind everyone of the joy of getting together to watch a film and make the most of everything our capital has to offer.’



The full line-up:



Thu Aug 26 - Rocks (7.45pm)

Fri Aug 27 - Skyfall (7pm)

Sat Aug 28 - Mary Poppins sing-along (2.15pm matinee) + Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (7.30pm)

Sun Aug 29 - Paddington 2 (2.15pm matinee) + Bend It Like Beckham (7.30pm)

Head to the official site for all the info and to apply for tickets. And get there early because every film is preceded by a special short film curated by the Barbican, Film London, Bafta and the BFI.



Want to catch some cinema under the stars? Here’s what’s showing in London this month.



The 50 best cinemas Britain and Ireland.