LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Big Jo bakery croissant and coffee
Photo: Patricia Niven

Open wide: new Jolene bakeries are coming your way

Eco-friendly pastries and pizza as far as the eye can see

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Jolene is a great bakery in Newington Green. It's so great in fact, that it gave birth (so to speak) to an enormous loveable child: Big Jo, in Holloway. We rate them both massively, no surprise considering they're owned by the same dudes who ‘do’ Primeur and Westerns Laundry.

Well, it turns out not even lockdown can prevent Team Jo’s plans for Total North-East London Supremacy. 

Two new openings are planned for this year. The first, in Angel, is literally happening literally this month. The ‘bakery satellite’ (their phrase) will be appearing on Colebrooke Row, near that tiny cocktail bar that’s always full of people on first dates. The next opening will be at the height of (hopefully) post-lockdown summer, in Shoreditch on Redchurch Street. 

As if that wasn’t enough, The Jo Lads have also revealed something called the All Electric Jolene-Mobile. Personally, we’d probably shorten that to ‘Jo-Mo’, but that’s just us. Their van will ‘zoom quietly around town from Hornsey to Shoreditch via Islington’, delivering freshly baked goods and maybe, eventually, fresh pasta too. God’s speed little van!

Time Out is obviously very much on board with all of this as, not only does ‘the J-League’ produce mighty fine pastries, pasta and pizza, they also subscribe to a laudable ‘regenerative soil’ policy that we fully endorse. Because nothing tastes as good as sustainable feels.

Look, we ate all the meal kits to find out which ones are the best.

Our favourite London restaurants doing delivery through lockdown.  

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox,

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.