Eco-friendly pastries and pizza as far as the eye can see

Jolene is a great bakery in Newington Green. It's so great in fact, that it gave birth (so to speak) to an enormous loveable child: Big Jo, in Holloway. We rate them both massively, no surprise considering they're owned by the same dudes who ‘do’ Primeur and Westerns Laundry.

Well, it turns out not even lockdown can prevent Team Jo’s plans for Total North-East London Supremacy.

Two new openings are planned for this year. The first, in Angel, is literally happening literally this month. The ‘bakery satellite’ (their phrase) will be appearing on Colebrooke Row, near that tiny cocktail bar that’s always full of people on first dates. The next opening will be at the height of (hopefully) post-lockdown summer, in Shoreditch on Redchurch Street.

As if that wasn’t enough, The Jo Lads have also revealed something called the All Electric Jolene-Mobile. Personally, we’d probably shorten that to ‘Jo-Mo’, but that’s just us. Their van will ‘zoom quietly around town from Hornsey to Shoreditch via Islington’, delivering freshly baked goods and maybe, eventually, fresh pasta too. God’s speed little van!

Time Out is obviously very much on board with all of this as, not only does ‘the J-League’ produce mighty fine pastries, pasta and pizza, they also subscribe to a laudable ‘regenerative soil’ policy that we fully endorse. Because nothing tastes as good as sustainable feels.

