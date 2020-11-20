LondonChange city
victoria park market
Photograph: CK Travels / Shutterstock

Street food markets staying open during Lockdown 2 in London

Grab some to-go grub

By
Laura Richards
While we might not be able to live life to its fullest in this current lockdown phase, Londoners are doing a damn good job of filling their bellies. Restaurants have had a bit of time to get new delivery services up and running and to perfect their DIY meal kits so that you can eat like royalty at home. But one of the other surprising upsides for foodies has been the fact that takeaways are still allowed – meaning London’s bounty of brilliant food markets can keep on going through Lockdown 2, so long as they serve up their dishes to go. 

What better way to pass the slightly quieter weekends than perusing goods in the great outdoors, supporting local businesses and getting a good feed in while you’re at it? Here’s an up-to-date list of London street-food markets still going strong in November and December.  

Borough Market 
Monday to Thursday 10am-5pm; Friday 10am-6pm; Saturday 8am-5pm.

Broadway Market
Saturday 9am-5pm; Sunday (until Dec 20) 10am-4pm.  

Brockley Market
Saturday 10am-2pm. 

Brook Green Market
Wednesday and Saturday, 10am-3pm.

Camden Market
Daily, 10am-6pm.

Chapel Market
Tuesday-Saturday 9am-5pm.

Greenwich Market 
Daily, 10am-5.30pm.

Lower Marsh Market
Weekdays, 10am-3pm.

Maltby Street Market
Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 11am-4pm.
 
Netil Market 
Tuesday-Sunday 10am-10pm (hours for individual traders vary).

Stroud Green Market
Sunday 10am-2.30pm.

Venn Street Market
Saturday 10am-3pm.

Victoria Park Market
Sunday 10am-4pm.  

