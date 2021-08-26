The first lockdown completely threw a spanner in the works for cult favourite Supa Ya Ramen’s first permanent restaurant, but now chef-owner Luke Findlay is finally opening doors to his very own bricks-and-mortar place on Kingsland Road on September 3. After years of weekly ramen supper clubs, residencies and pop-ups at Mortimer House and Snackbar, is now settling down for good.

The new 20-seater ramen bar will have an open kitchen and counter seating, and, of course, its signature bowls of untraditional ramen toppings and broths. Think: Iberico pork fat, hot mustard and salt beef, or confit tomato broth, sesame miso, fried cabbage, parmesan, crispy garlic and egg. There are also smaller snack dishes such as roast chicken skin, fermented chilli, onion mayo, cold fennel, and hot pepper sausage and pickled mayo.

Initially, the restaurant will operate as BYOB, with a small corkage fee, but it will soon have a curated drinks menu to enjoy alongside the food. For those who can’t wait, there’ll be a soft launch offer on September 2, with £10 bowls for one day only.

Super Ya Ramen, 499 Kingsland Rd, E8 4AU.

