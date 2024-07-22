SXSW has announced the dates for its first-ever London festival

South by Southwest (SXSW) has become a major occassion on the global creative calendar. For almost 40 years, the festival in Austin, Texas has hosted huge figures from the worlds of tech, science and culture, including Michelle Obama, Mark Zuckerberg, Billie Eilish and Steven Spielberg, and has hosted premieres of some of Hollywood’s biggest films, like Bridesmaids and 21 Jump Street.

Safe to say, SXSW is at the forefront of culture. And now it’s finally making it’s way over to the UK. The organisers recently announced the exciting launch of a London festival and now we can reveal exactly when it will take place. SXSW London will officially be taking place in Shoreditch from June 2 to June 7 2025.



Randel Bryan, managing director of SXSW London, said: ‘Bringing SXSW to the streets of Shoreditch will allow us to create a festival like no other, one that unfolds across incredible indoor spaces whilst also showcasing creativity and artistic experiences in unique public spaces, allowing us to capture the energy and excitement of the summer.’

The line-up is still to be announced, but we know that events will take place across more than 20 venues in Shoreditch and will include ‘arts and culture elements, as well as a community focus to encourage pathways for young people in the creative industries’. Organisers are expecting over 20,000 attendees and over £75 million in direct economic benefits.

You can stay up to date and sign up for priority or early bird tickets over on the SXSW London website.

