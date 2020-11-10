LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
takeaway pints in glasses
Photograph: Shutterstock

Takeaway pints in London: pubs near parks serving beer on draught

Pubs in London are allowed to pour one out for takeaway customers to enjoy – but only when they pre-order their pints

By
Laura Richards
Advertising

Pubs are closed, didn’t you know? We’re hoping they spring back to life as soon as December 2. But in the meantime, some of London’s boozers have found a way to continue to serve their community as best they can: by pouring them a pint of the cold stuff to take away.

While in Lockdown 1, punters could procure fresh pints for their park sessions with abandon, the rules for Lockdown 2 are a little more tricky. Alcohol can only be purchased for takeaway from hospitality venues when orders have been made in advance. In most instances, that means visiting your local’s social media accounts to book or find a telephone number for orders. But other pubs have put posters up at their doors advising on the all-new pre-order system or pushing customers to a QR code so they can order a pint and have it in their mitts in minutes – the way the drinking gods intended.   

We’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up all the London pubs near parks that are serving beer and other delights for you to take away. Grab a pint and head for some of that daily exercise – or a little sit – in the park. Or take it home where it’s safe and warm. It’s not quite the season for park pints, but needs must. And it’s one way to almost feel normal when meeting up with one other person from outside your bubble in an outdoor setting.   

One final thing to mention – many pubs are now encouraging you to bring your own pint glass along to help reduce the use of single-use plastic. Drop your local a line to see if they’re joining the #plasticfreepints movement.

Otherwise, though, it’s bottoms up!  

Victoria Park

The Lauriston

People’s Park Tavern 

Hampstead Heath 

The Duke of Hamilton 

Red Lion and Sun (check out its gorgeous takeout hatch!)

View this post on Instagram

It was late March as lockdown hit the industry when I grabbed a table from inside the pub, stuck it in the front yard and placed a few bottles of wine and beer on it, hoping in some crazy way to try and create an off sales business that might help us through the pandemic...and maybe help a few of our customers through it too! Yet seven months on, that idea, born out of an instinct for survival, has become a vital part of our business now and going forward. Many businesses have suffered from this pandemic, many of whom have been genuinely helpless to do anything about it. But I'd like to think we've scrapped for every bit of trade, thought outside the box and managed to keep going, maintain jobs for the team and maybe when this is all over, have a better business for it...though I'd rather not go through it again. Finally a huge thanks to my customers, @bibendumwine and the sage that is @vinemistress without whom, none of this would have been possible. Thanks Heath

A post shared by The Red Lion and Sun (@theredlionandsun) on

The Gatehouse

The Stag

Southampton Arms

Brockwell Park

The Sympathetic Ear

Bullfinch Brewery

Clissold Park

Clissold Park Tavern

Alexandra Palace

The Prince 

London Fields

The Dove 

Off Browadway

Forest Road Brewery (who also deliver to your door from their pint mobile)

The Prince Arthur

Primrose Hill

Princess of Wales

Crystal Palace Park

The Alma 

Tooting Common

The Wheatsheaf

Walpole Park

The Red Lion

Hilly Fields

Brickfields

Ladywell Tavern 

Telegraph Hill

The White Hart

Peckham Rye

The Ivy House

Hackney Downs

The Star by Hackney Downs

Highbury Fields

Myddleton Arms 

Bethnal Green Gardens

Fugitive Motel

The Sun Tavern

Priory Park

The Maynard Arms

Ropemakers Field

The Grapes

Please note, situations are changing on a daily basis, so please check with your local before heading along for a pint. 

Don’t fancy heading out? Get the tinnies sent to you by checking our list of breweries delivering.

Find other ways to support hospitality venues during Lockdown 2.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.