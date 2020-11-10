Pubs in London are allowed to pour one out for takeaway customers to enjoy – but only when they pre-order their pints

Pubs are closed, didn’t you know? We’re hoping they spring back to life as soon as December 2. But in the meantime, some of London’s boozers have found a way to continue to serve their community as best they can: by pouring them a pint of the cold stuff to take away.

While in Lockdown 1, punters could procure fresh pints for their park sessions with abandon, the rules for Lockdown 2 are a little more tricky. Alcohol can only be purchased for takeaway from hospitality venues when orders have been made in advance. In most instances, that means visiting your local’s social media accounts to book or find a telephone number for orders. But other pubs have put posters up at their doors advising on the all-new pre-order system or pushing customers to a QR code so they can order a pint and have it in their mitts in minutes – the way the drinking gods intended.

We’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up all the London pubs near parks that are serving beer and other delights for you to take away. Grab a pint and head for some of that daily exercise – or a little sit – in the park. Or take it home where it’s safe and warm. It’s not quite the season for park pints, but needs must. And it’s one way to almost feel normal when meeting up with one other person from outside your bubble in an outdoor setting.

One final thing to mention – many pubs are now encouraging you to bring your own pint glass along to help reduce the use of single-use plastic. Drop your local a line to see if they’re joining the #plasticfreepints movement.



Otherwise, though, it’s bottoms up!

Victoria Park

The Lauriston

People’s Park Tavern



Hampstead Heath

The Duke of Hamilton

Red Lion and Sun (check out its gorgeous takeout hatch!)

The Gatehouse

The Stag

Southampton Arms

Brockwell Park

The Sympathetic Ear

Bullfinch Brewery

Clissold Park

Clissold Park Tavern

Alexandra Palace

The Prince

London Fields

The Dove

Off Browadway

Forest Road Brewery (who also deliver to your door from their pint mobile)

The Prince Arthur

Primrose Hill

Princess of Wales

Crystal Palace Park

The Alma

Tooting Common

The Wheatsheaf

Walpole Park

The Red Lion

Hilly Fields

Brickfields

Ladywell Tavern

Telegraph Hill

The White Hart

Peckham Rye

The Ivy House

Hackney Downs

The Star by Hackney Downs

Highbury Fields



Myddleton Arms

Bethnal Green Gardens

Fugitive Motel

The Sun Tavern

Priory Park

The Maynard Arms

Ropemakers Field

The Grapes



Please note, situations are changing on a daily basis, so please check with your local before heading along for a pint.

Don’t fancy heading out? Get the tinnies sent to you by checking our list of breweries delivering.

Find other ways to support hospitality venues during Lockdown 2.