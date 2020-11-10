[title]
Pubs are closed, didn’t you know? We’re hoping they spring back to life as soon as December 2. But in the meantime, some of London’s boozers have found a way to continue to serve their community as best they can: by pouring them a pint of the cold stuff to take away.
While in Lockdown 1, punters could procure fresh pints for their park sessions with abandon, the rules for Lockdown 2 are a little more tricky. Alcohol can only be purchased for takeaway from hospitality venues when orders have been made in advance. In most instances, that means visiting your local’s social media accounts to book or find a telephone number for orders. But other pubs have put posters up at their doors advising on the all-new pre-order system or pushing customers to a QR code so they can order a pint and have it in their mitts in minutes – the way the drinking gods intended.
We’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up all the London pubs near parks that are serving beer and other delights for you to take away. Grab a pint and head for some of that daily exercise – or a little sit – in the park. Or take it home where it’s safe and warm. It’s not quite the season for park pints, but needs must. And it’s one way to almost feel normal when meeting up with one other person from outside your bubble in an outdoor setting.
One final thing to mention – many pubs are now encouraging you to bring your own pint glass along to help reduce the use of single-use plastic. Drop your local a line to see if they’re joining the #plasticfreepints movement.
Otherwise, though, it’s bottoms up!
Victoria Park
The Lauriston
People’s Park Tavern
Hampstead Heath
The Duke of Hamilton
Red Lion and Sun (check out its gorgeous takeout hatch!)
The Gatehouse
The Stag
Southampton Arms
Brockwell Park
The Sympathetic Ear
Bullfinch Brewery
Clissold Park
Clissold Park Tavern
Alexandra Palace
The Prince
London Fields
The Dove
Off Browadway
Forest Road Brewery (who also deliver to your door from their pint mobile)
The Prince Arthur
Primrose Hill
Princess of Wales
Crystal Palace Park
The Alma
Tooting Common
The Wheatsheaf
Walpole Park
The Red Lion
Hilly Fields
Brickfields
Ladywell Tavern
Telegraph Hill
The White Hart
Peckham Rye
The Ivy House
Hackney Downs
The Star by Hackney Downs
Highbury Fields
Myddleton Arms
Bethnal Green Gardens
Fugitive Motel
The Sun Tavern
Priory Park
The Maynard Arms
Ropemakers Field
The Grapes
Please note, situations are changing on a daily basis, so please check with your local before heading along for a pint.
Don’t fancy heading out? Get the tinnies sent to you by checking our list of breweries delivering.
Find other ways to support hospitality venues during Lockdown 2.