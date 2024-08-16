Taylor Swift’s setlist at London’s Wembley Stadium: full list, order and surprise songs

Since the Eras tour began last March, it’s been through a lot of changes. When the Tortured Poet’s Department came out it had an entire set added to the show at the expense of Evermore (still not over it), and, of course, every night Taylor plays two exclusive surprise songs, which have become mashups ever since Australia.

The surprise set is both the most exciting and nerve-wracking part of the show. You could get your absolute favourite song of all time, or you could get the acoustic version of ‘ME!’, and there’s no way to know which way it’s going to go until it happens. If you’re really lucky, you might even get a guest or the ever-elusive Reputation (Taylor’s Version) announcement. Originally, Taylor said she wasn’t going to repeat any of these tracks, but she’s since thrown this rule out, so it is truly unpredictable now.

Taylor’s been known to really treat her London crowds. On the first night (August 15) Ed Sheeran popped in to play their collabs ‘Everything Has Changed’ and ‘End Game’ as well as a snippet of ‘Thinking Out Loud’, and back in June she was joined by Gracie Abrams and Hayley Williams during the surprise set.

Basically, anything could happen this weekend. The only safe bet is that both of her songs with London in the Title – ‘London Boy’ and ‘So Long, London’ – will make an appearance before this five-show run is over. She also has a few other songs which feature London, which you can learn about here.

Although it’s almost certain Taylor will pull a few tricks out of her top-hat, the setlist will remain largely unchanged from the singer’s European dates. This is what you can expect to hear without a doubt if you catch her at Wembley this August.

The full confirmed setlist for the London Eras Tour

Lover

Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince Cruel Summer The Man You Need to Calm Down Lover

Fearless

Fearless You Belong With Me Love Story

Red

22 We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together I Knew You Were Trouble All Too Well (10-minute version) Speak Now Enchanted

Reputation

… Ready For It? Delicate Don’t Blame Me Look What You Made Me Do

Folklore/Evermore (now combined into one Era)

cardigan betty champagne problems august illicit affairs my tears ricochet Marjorie willow

1989

Style Blank Space Shake It Off Wildest Dreams Bad Blood

The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him So High School Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? Down Bad Fortnight The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

Surprise songs

A few songs are yet to make the cut as of August 7. They are:

From Fearless (Taylor’s Version): ‘Change’, ‘That’s When’, ‘Bye Bye Baby’

From Red (Taylor’s Version): ‘Girl At Home’, ‘Ronan’, ‘Forever Winter’

From Reputation: ‘I Did Something Bad’

From Lover: ‘London Boy’, ‘Soon You’ll Get Better’

From The Tortured Poets Department: ‘So Long, London’, ‘Florida!!!’, ‘Cassandra’

Some fans speculate that ‘I Did Something Bad’ is being saved for the announcement of Reputation (Taylor's Version), so that's potentially something to be excited for.

Additionally, it’s unlikely that Taylor will play ‘Ronan’ without Maya Thompson, whose blogs about her son’s battle with cancer inspired the track, present to honour his memory.

Midnights

Lavender Haze Anti-Hero Midnight Rain Vigilante Shit Bejewelled Mastermind Karma

And these are the songs that have been removed

The Archer (from Lover era) Long Live (from Speak Now era) the 1 (from folklore era) the last great american dynasty (from folklore era) ’tis the damn season (from evermore era) tolerate it (from evermore era)

Surprise songs Taylor has played in London so far

June 21

Hits Different x Death By A Thousand Cuts

The Black Dog x Come Back, Be Here x Maroon

June 22

thanK you aIMee x Mean

Castles Crumbling (feat. Hayley Williams)

June 23

us (feat. Gracie Abrams)

Out of the Woods/Is It Over Now?/Clean

August 15

Everything has Changed x End Game x Thinking Out Loud (feat. Ed Sheeran)

King of my Heart x The Alchemy

