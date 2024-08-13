How to buy official Taylor Swift merch in London for her August Eras tour

Swifties – you better have your Eras outfits planned, because Taylor Swift is touching down in London this week. Following a round of initial shows in June, the Eras Tour returns to Wembley this Thursday August 15.

Still haven’t figured out your look for Wembley? Don’t panic – you’ll be able to buy some Eras Tour merch at the stadium in the days leading up to the big event. Because nothing else screams Swiftie like having Taylor’s face printed all over your clothes. As before, a ‘merchandise megastore’ will be open both before and during the run of shows.



Fancy getting your mitts on some excellent Eras merch? Without further ado, here’s how to do just that.

When is Taylor Swift playing the London leg of her Eras tour?

She’ll be at Wembley at the end of this week on August 15, 16, 17, 19 and 20.

Taylor will have played eight London dates on the Eras tour, having already played shows on June 21, 22 and 23.

Where to buy official Taylor Swift merch in London

Wembley Stadium has announced that fans (even those without tickets) will be able to buy Taylor merch from one day before her arrival, as well as on other non-show days

The merchandise pop-up will be in the stadium’s Green Car Park, which is to the west side of the venue. You'll be able to buy Eras Tour t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more there from Wednesday August 14 until Tuesday August 20. The store will be open from 10am to 8pm on non-show days and 10am to 7pm on show days.

On show days, there will also be a bunch of outlets selling merch inside the stadium.

