Taylor Swift’s Wembley support acts: what you need to know for the London Eras tour

After a whirlwind stint around Europe, including recently cancelled shows in Vienna due to terrorist threats (don’t worry, things are looking A-okay for Wembley), Taylor Swift is back in London for round two of the Eras Tour this weekend.

Tay Tay will take over Wembley for five more nights, starting from Thursday August 15. This time, pop-punk legends Paramore will be joined by five new acts to open the show, with a different one each night.

Keen to find out who’ll be supporting Taylor on the night you’re heading to Wembley? Here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s support acts for the August run of the Eras Tour.

Who’s supporting Taylor Swift on her London Wembley Stadium Eras Tour?

Thursday August 15

Goth-y Californian indie-rock artist Sofia Isella will open for Taylor Swift on the first night of her second London run. She’s best known for songs ‘Hot Gum’ and ‘Us’ and ‘Pigs’.

Friday August 16

UK singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone will support Tay Tay on Friday night with moody indie-pop hits like ‘Deep End’, ‘Haunted House’ and ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’.

Saturday August 17

It-girl turned pop star Suki Waterhouse will bring her dream pop goodness to the Eras Tour on Saturday August 17.

Monday August 19

British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters, who has previously supported Ed Sheeran and Coldplay, will open Taylor’s penultimate show.

Tuesday August 20

Saving the best ‘till last, multi-Brit-Award-winner and former Time Out cover star RAYE will join Taylor at her final London Eras Tour show. Expect a brass band and R&B belters like ‘Prada’, ‘Escapism.’ and ‘The Thrill Is Gone’.

Timings

The show will start at different times depending on the day. Generally, the support acts come on between 5.15pm and 6.15pm. Taylor typically comes on between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

You can find a full schedule of timings here, from doors to when the shows will support.

