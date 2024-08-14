Public transport for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London: what you need to know for August shows

After starting things off in Edinburgh, the first UK leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in June saw her play to massive crowds in Liverpool and Cardiff before wrapping things up with three shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. But she’s not done in the UK yet: this weekend Swift returns for five more huge gigs at Wembley.

Hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to Wembley to see Taylor shimmer, with 90,000 attending each night of the concert, so it’s safe to say that Wembley Park tube station is going to be seeing a lot of traffic.

If you want the night to go as smoothly as possible, it’s worth planning your pre- and post-Eras travel plans ahead of time to avoid ending up in claustrophobic queues for packed buses at 1am. Luckily London’s public transport is quite extensive and reliable, so if you really try you can probably mastermind your way back home before midnight.

One thing you should know, however, is that these five shows will have much higher security – Swifties won’t be able to go to Wembley and congregate around the stadium without a ticket. Here’s everything you need to know about getting to and from the Eras tour at Wembley stadium.

How to get to Taylor Swift’s concert in London

Tube

The fastest and easiest way to get around the capital is by the Underground – there are two stops you can go to.

Wembley Park station is on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, while Wembley Central is on the Bakerloo line and Overground (not a tube, but still operated by TfL).

Train

By train, Wembley Stadium Station is served by Chiltern Railways with direct services to Marylebone.

Bus and coach

If you’re travelling from another city by coach, National Express runs services which will take you straight to the stadium, which you can book here. If you are getting a coach into Victoria Bus Station it is easiest to travel to the stadium by bus or tube.

There are several local bus services which serve Wembley Stadium including 18/N18, 83/N83, 92, 182, 206, 223, 297 and 483.

The Citymapper app comes highly recommended by locals for planning transport across the city. It can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for free. Apple Maps and Google Maps are also pretty handy.

Car

The venue recommends anyone who is physically able to use public transport does, but if you do come by car you must book a parking space in advance. Unfortunately this service is already sold out for the August Eras tour dates (unless you’re arriving by motorbike).

If you are a blue badge holder and hold specific accessibility requirements, there is detailed information available here for you to ensure you are able to safely and easily access the stadium.

If you still have questions about transport to and from Wembley, have a look on the venue’s dedicated travel webpage here.

