London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings
Photograph: Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings / TfL

TfL has revealed all the art that will feature in 2024’s Art on the Underground

Mosaics, audio works and a fascinating new pocket map will all come to the tube next year

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Advertising

Lots of us Londoners use the tube. We rely on it to get us pretty much anywhere, pretty much every day. And while the daily commute through some often-drab tunnels and stations might not be the most eye-catching way to start the day, Transport for London is out to change that. 

The transport operator has just announced all six of the artists whose artwork will be featured across the network in 2024 as part of their flagship Art on the Underground programme. And they all look rather exciting.

First up is work by Joy Gregory, a British artist and photographer, which will be displayed in a series at the Heathrow Terminal 4 rotunda in June. Gregory’s work was all made in dialogue with refugees and asylum seekers from the Hillingdon area. 

In August, Rita Keegan, co-founder of the Brixton Art Gallery and creator of the Women Artists of Colour Index, will develop a design for the pocket tube map which explores the history of moquette design. 

A permanent, six-panel mosaic designed by Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings will also be displayed in St James’ Park Station in October, and it’ll explore various forms of power and authority. 

Finally, there’s also some audio work by Joe Namy and a series of commissions due in Brixton station from Claudette Johnson. 

‘I am confident that these striking artworks will be a welcome addition for commuters and visitors as they travel through the city, helping build a better London for everyone,’ says Justine Simmons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries.

Given that ridership across the London Underground has already bounced back to 88 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with 24.4 million journeys made each week, the tube has the potential to be one of the world’s busiest galleries. What better place could there be to showcase such exciting new art to so many visitors?

At Time Out, we just love the Underground. From keeping you up to date with the latest info on closures over Christmas to the fantastic things popping up at stations across the city, like this artwork in Brixton, we have all the latest info. 

Did you see London’s black cabs will be massively hiking fares this Christmas?

Plus: London’s first mainline train station in ten years is officially open

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.