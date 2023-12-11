TfL has revealed all the art that will feature in 2024’s Art on the Underground

Mosaics, audio works and a fascinating new pocket map will all come to the tube next year

Lots of us Londoners use the tube. We rely on it to get us pretty much anywhere, pretty much every day. And while the daily commute through some often-drab tunnels and stations might not be the most eye-catching way to start the day, Transport for London is out to change that.

The transport operator has just announced all six of the artists whose artwork will be featured across the network in 2024 as part of their flagship Art on the Underground programme. And they all look rather exciting.

First up is work by Joy Gregory, a British artist and photographer, which will be displayed in a series at the Heathrow Terminal 4 rotunda in June. Gregory’s work was all made in dialogue with refugees and asylum seekers from the Hillingdon area.

In August, Rita Keegan, co-founder of the Brixton Art Gallery and creator of the Women Artists of Colour Index, will develop a design for the pocket tube map which explores the history of moquette design.

A permanent, six-panel mosaic designed by Hannah Quinlan and Rosie Hastings will also be displayed in St James’ Park Station in October, and it’ll explore various forms of power and authority.

Finally, there’s also some audio work by Joe Namy and a series of commissions due in Brixton station from Claudette Johnson.

‘I am confident that these striking artworks will be a welcome addition for commuters and visitors as they travel through the city, helping build a better London for everyone,’ says Justine Simmons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries.

Given that ridership across the London Underground has already bounced back to 88 percent of pre-pandemic levels, with 24.4 million journeys made each week, the tube has the potential to be one of the world’s busiest galleries. What better place could there be to showcase such exciting new art to so many visitors?

