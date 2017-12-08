That ace Vegan Nights market is coming back for Christmas

Call your plant-based friends: the insanely popular Vegan Nights market is back in time for Christmas.

Details are sketchy, but The Boiler House at the Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane will be filled with all things vegan-friendly on Thursday December 21, from 5pm until 11pm. Expect festive food and drinks, and long lines for dairy-free deliciousness (last time the queue to get in snaked all the way down the street). Whether or not meat-free luminaries like Cook Daily, Young Vegans, Temple of Seitan and so on will be in attendance again hasn’t been confirmed, but time will tell. Either way, it should be a veg-centric banger.

Still not sold? Here's our video taster of the last one:

For more information, visit the Vegan Nights Facebook page.

