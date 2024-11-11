Subscribe
The 10 London postcodes with the fastest-selling properties right now

One part of the city sells houses six times faster than central London

Sold sign in London on a street
Photograph: Shutterstock
It’s well-known that out of everywhere in the city, east London is the place to live these days. It’s home to the most popular areas for first-time buyers, Time Out’s coolest neighborhood for 2024, and, according to a new research, houses there are selling like hotcakes. 

Right now, homes in east London are being sold at more than six times the rate of homes closer to the city centre. In fact, nine out of 10 of the city’s most-trending postcodes for house-buyers are in the east or southeast of the city.

That’s according to Propcast, a report that shows the levels of buyer demand in UK housing markets and labels them hot (high demand) to cold (low demand). 

South Woodford in the borough of Redbridge is London’s hottest local housing market, with 63 percent of homes listed under offer. Propcast puts it in the ‘very hot’ category, which suggests that homes sell quickly and often over their asking price. 

Walthamstow is the second top-trending area with 61 percent of properties under offer, followed by Chingford with 59 percent. Stratford, Enfield, Abbey Wood, Eltham, Thamesmead, Brockley and Forest Hill complete Propcast’s top ten neighbourhoods with the fastest-selling homes in London. 

