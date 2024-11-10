London is officially the world’s hottest-trending travel destination to visit in 2025

London is one of the world’s biggest tourist destinations, attracting millions of yearly visitors ­– and can you really blame those travellers keen to get a taste of this mighty city? The capital has everything you could want from a metropolis, from excellent restaurants and peerless pubs to fascinating museums and one-of-a-kind attractions. You can (and plenty do) spend an entire lifetime exploring this place.

Around this time last year it was reported that London had officially bounced back to pre-pandemic tourist numbers – and tourism in the capital looks set to get even bigger in 2025. Travel agency Opodo has just released its travel trends report for next year, and it shows the UK capital is still at the top of travellers’ bucket lists.

Opodo’s data shows that London has been the most searched-for destination in the entire world so far in 2024. That’s right, even if our city hasn’t necessarily had the most visitors of anywhere (it came fifth in total bookings), it’s been the favourite for aspiring travellers.

And that isn’t all that’s shown in Opodo’s report. Looking ahead to 2025, London currently sits as the second-most booked destination on the planet next year. Only Bangkok has more bookings confirmed for 2025.

Visiting London

Visiting London

