The best mince pies you can still get delivered

Is it even Christmas if you haven’t overdone it on the mince pies? Answer: no. And while the festive season might be a bit different this year, nothing can get in the way of you stuffing your face with Christmassy baked goods. Plenty of London’s best bakeries are delivering mince pies and we’ve rounded up some of the best. Order a box, heat up some mulled wine, stick on ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ and consider yourself festive-ready.

Quality Chop House

This Farringdon spot might be most well known for its confit potatoes, but its mince pies have developed a cult following too. As well as the usual mincemeat and pastry, there’s frangipane in the filling and a brandied almond topping. Delivery slots within 10km of the restaurant are available on December 22 and 23. It’s £10 for a box of four but you’ll need to spend £30 to get them delivered. Having to eat 12 mince pies isn’t such a hardship, is it? Order here.

Gail’s

Gail’s mince pies are a Christmas stalwart and you can get a box of these festive goods delivered wherever you are in London. A box of six costs £8.90 but you’ll need to spend £20 to qualify for delivery. Thankfully, Gail’s online shop is full of delicious festive things to eat, if you don’t fancy ordering three boxes of mince pies (although no judgement if you do). Delivery price varies but is around £7 and 48 notice is required. Order here.

Lyle’s

This one requires a bit of legwork from you, but really, what else are you doing right now? Lyle’s mince-pie kit (£45) includes enough mincemeat and pastry for you to make 12 mince pies. All the hard work’s been done for you and it comes with step-by-step instructions so you really can’t mess it up. A veggie option made with quince is also available. Delivery slots within the M25 are available on December 23. Order here.

Bread Ahead

You can always rely on Bread Ahead for excellent baked goods and its mince pies are no exception. They come in boxes of six (£18) or 12 (£36) and you can even get next-day delivery if you order by midday the day before. Delivery is £5 in London and the last order date is December 23 before midday for delivery on Christmas Eve. Bread Ahead is also offering nationwide delivery for £7.99 – last orders need to be placed this Sunday December 20. Order here.

Dunns Bakery

Much-loved Crouch End fave Dunns Bakery is offering local delivery as well as nationwide delivery for its boxes of eight mince pies (£8) with homemade mincemeat filling in shortcrust pastry. Check if you’re in the local delivery here or order for nationwide delivery here.

Little Bread Pedlar

Live south of the river? Or nearish King’s Cross? You might just be in the delivery zone for Little Bread Pedlar, the excellent bakery which supplies some of London’s best restaurants. Check your postcode here before you start drooling over its mince pies, which come in boxes of six (£12).

Konditor

If you’ve got a mince pie craving that just won’t quit, Konditor offers same-day delivery (it will cost you £9.95, but hey, it’s Christmas). Sadly the vegan options are sold out but you can still snap up a box of 12 (£16) or two boxes of 12 (£28) of its regular mince pies. If you want them in time for Christmas, you’ll need to order before 2pm on Tuesday December 22, to arrive the next day. Nationwide delivery is also available and the cut off is 2pm on Friday December 18. Order here.

