London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
New York skyline
Photograph: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock.com

The City of London is opening its first office in the USA

Big news for all the finance bros out there

Amy Houghton
Written by
Amy Houghton
Advertising

London is moving stateside. Okay, more specifically the City of London Corporation has announced that it’s opening a US office. 

What business does the Square Mile have in the USA, you ask? Well, if you couldn’t already tell by the sea of tweed and gilets, it’s the UK’s biggest financial hub and one of the largest financial centres in the world. 

The City of London Corporation has been around since ancient times and actually already has offices in China, India and Brussels, so it makes sense to finally open one up across the pond. The announcement was made at the JP Morgan headquarters on Wall Street. 

Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the corporation, said: ‘The US is our biggest trading partner, we absolutely have to have a base there.

‘Being present in-market will allow us to forge deeper ties and collaborate on cutting edge issues that are at the forefront of finance. Whether that be fintech, asset management, insurance or professional services. The US represents shared cultural and business values and great opportunity for UK firms.’

The new office is expected to open in 2025 though it’s not yet decided whether it will be in New York or Washington

Time Out in the Square Mile

While a new office is being founded across the Atlantic, there’s always loads of new stuff popping up in the City itself. It’s set to have 11 new skyscrapers by 2030 and this huge £500 million tower has just been given the go ahead. Find out how to spend your time in the City of London with our extensive area guide

Did you see that South Kensington tube station is getting a massive makeover?

Plus: London has been named one of the world’s best cities (again).

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the Christmas special with Paloma Faith in the East End is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.