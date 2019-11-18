The Elizabeth line is finally here – in the form of a cocktail

Ah, the Elizabeth line. The opening of the shiny new expressway has been dangled like a wi-fi-enabled carrot in front of commuters’ noses for years, promising to cut some journey times by half. It was big news. We got excited. Then came the delays.

You’d be forgiven for never wanting to hear the words Elizabeth line again. But hang on! This time it involves booze.

We could all do with a strong drink after all that waiting, and the London Transport Museum knows it. It's created a new cocktail called the Elizabeth Line.

The cocktail is made from Gordon's gin, butterfly pea flower tea (giving it a blue hue), lemon juice and ginger beer. It’s available from Canteen at the London Transport Museum, a new café and bar where you can fuel up after perusing the collection of horse-drawn omnibuses, trains and cars.

According to the museum, Canteen is inspired by the static and mobile canteens that used to cater to London Transport workers during the 1940s and ’50s. It'll feature furniture and accessories salvaged from the Underground network and highlights from the museum’s collection of vintage posters.

The menu includes British classics like fish and chips and an all-day breakfast. Other cocktails on offer include the red Routemaster, made with gin, Cointreau, grenadine and raspberry puree, served with a London Underground roundel-shaped ice cube. Canteen will open on November 28 with a VIP launch party. After that the Elizabeth line cocktail will be available to the public.

It might not be a super-fast train route, but hey, we’ll take what we can get. We can’t wait another year for a taste of the Elizabeth line.

Oh, you didn’t hear? Crossrail is definitely delayed until 2021.

