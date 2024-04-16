Alright folks, hold onto your top hats and designer handbags because we're about to dive into the glamourous world of London's most prestigious streets. You know, the kind of places where even the air you breathe seems to have a price tag attached? Yep, those ones.

According to the latest data from Rightmove, it's none other than Buckingham Gate in Westminster taking the crown as the UK's priciest street. With an eye-watering average asking price of £9.6m, it's not just a street, it's practically a postcode of its own. The area offers unrivalled access to some of London’s most iconic landmarks, including Buckingham Palace and St. James’s Park - talk about rubbing shoulders with royalty.

Not far behind is Vicarage Gate in Holland Park, securing the second spot on the list with an average bank-busting price tag of £6.3m. Picture this: lush greenery, elegant period homes, and the kind of neighbours who casually name-drop about weekends in the Cotswolds. It's the epitome of sophistication, darling.

Claiming the third spot is Park Road in St John’s Wood, a neighbourhood synonymous with prestige and exclusivity. With an average asking price of £5.8m, it's the kind of street where you might spot a celebrity walking their designer pooch or sipping a latte at a quaint café. Who needs Hollywood when you've got St John’s Wood.

Onto the next spot, St John’s Wood Road in Maida Vale, clinching the fourth place with an average asking price of £5.3m. This area is the perfect blend of urban chic and timeless elegance - no wonder St John’s Wood Road is giving its pricier neighbours a run for their money.

And last but certainly not least, we have Cadogan Square in Knightsbridge rounding off our top five with an average asking price of £4.8m. Being close to Harrods and Sloane Street, it's a magnet for the rich and famous. From lavish townhouses to sleek penthouses, Cadogan Square offers a lifestyle that's as exclusive as it gets.

Now, here's the juicy bit – sales searches for these swanky London boroughs are skyrocketing. Mayfair, St John’s Wood, and Holland Park are all seeing surges in demand, with house hunters clamouring to get a piece of the high life. It's like the property market equivalent of a feeding frenzy – except with fewer sharks and more champagne.

