The full list of London travel disruption this weekend, from tube closures to suspended services

We’ve had loads of good-news travel stories on Time Out London recently, from TfL’s announcement that three more tube stations are going step-free to the launch of yet another Superloop bus route. But now we have some less-good news: London’s travel network this weekend is set to see some serious disruption.

While there are no train strikes planned for this weekend (find out about upcoming industrial action in the capital here), loads of tube and train lines will be partially closed or have amended routes and timetables.

Planning on getting about London smoothly this weekend? Here is everything you need to know about closures and suspended tube and train services.

District line

February 24-25, no service between Turnham Green and Ealing Broadway. Replacement buses available.

Piccadilly line

February 24-25, no service between Hammersmith and Heathrow (all terminals) / Uxbridge. Various replacement buses are available, plus the Metropolitan line between Rayners Lane and Uxbridge.

DLR

February 24-25, no service between Canning Town and Beckton. Replacement buses available.

Elizabeth line

February 24-25, no service between Stratford and Shenfield.

London Overground

From 1am on February 24 through to the end of February 25, no service between Highbury & Islington and New Cross / New Cross Gate / Clapham Junction.

February 24-25, no service between Romford and Upminster.

February 25, no service between Kilburn High Road and Euston from 12pm to 8:30pm.



For to-the-minute travel status updates, see the TfL website: tubes, trains and buses.

