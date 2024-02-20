Yet another London Superloop bus route launches this week

Yep, it’s only been a few weeks since the last addition to London’s Superloop bus network, but now yet another rapid bus service is set to launch in the capital. Following the first routes’ launch last summer and further expansion in December and earlier this year, another Superloop service will officially launch this weekend.

Named the SL3, the newest Superloop route will be in southeast London and whizz in limited-stopping fashion between Thamesmead and Bromley North. It’ll launch this Saturday, February 24.

The SL3 will stop at the likes of Abbey Wood, Bexleyheath and Chislehurst stations in its speedy dashes between Thamesmead and Bromley. It’ll be the eighth official Superloop route.

If this is your first time hearing about the Superloop, let us bring you up to speed. The idea behind the project is to create a system of rapid bus routes that have fewer stops and link up London’s outer boroughs. Some Superloop bus routes have involved TfL launching brand-new services, while others have essentially repackaged and rebranded existing bus routes.

The existing Superloop services are the SL1 (North Finchley to Walthamstow Central), SL5 (Bromley North to Croydon Town Centre), SL6 (West Croydon to Russell Square), SL7 (West Croydon to Heathrow Airport), SL8 (Uxbridge to White City), SL9 (Heathrow Airport to Harrow) and SL10 (Harrow to North Finchley).

The SL3 will link up with the SL5. Next up are the SL2, which will go between Walthamstow Central and North Woolwich and launch in March, and the SL4, which is set to run from Westferry Circus to Grove Park and begin services in 2025.

You can find out more about exactly where the SL3 will stop on the TfL website here.

