London for Dogs - The Albion, Islington
Photograph: Ben Rowe

The loveliest London beer garden to spend this summer heatwave in

The Albion in Islington is picture freakin’ perfect

By
Leonie Cooper
When it comes to picking a beer garden in which to slowly sizzle while you slowly get sozzled this summer, there are many factors. 

Do you go for sheer scale? The amount of shade? An opportunity to play giant chess? Me? I go for looks. I’m shallow like that. And I think I might have found the fittest one going. For there is a beautiful beer garden in north London that’s so fancy it’ll make you feel like you’ve gone to the wedding of a mate who turns out to be secretly extremely posh. 'Oh, your dad’s a lord?' Sure. 'Your family own this whole estate?' Naturally. 'What, even the horses?' Indeed.

The extremely charming beer garden in question belongs to The Albion in Barnsbury, tucked away somewhere in the hinterland between Holloway and Islington, and which in the spring is swathed with wisteria and in the summer has some very Big Brideshead Energy, with a wonderful weeping willow and cottage-core sass.   

Think of this gorgeous outdoor space as your own private orangery, one which just so happens to have some strangers in it. Who knows where they came from. Maybe they’re an English Heritage tour group or something. You can always ask the butler about it later.

The Albion, 10 Thornhill Rd, N1 1HW.

