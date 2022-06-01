You can soon see yourself getting winning a load of free burgers

The Plimsoll restaurant and pub, run by chef duo Ed McIlroy and Jamie Allan (aka Four Legs) is extremely well known for its cult classic Dexter cheeseburger. If you’re curious, you can get the lowdown on how it’s made, here.

This weekend the lads are staging a brilliant fundraising party, with the main prize a Dexter Cheeseburger Black Card, aiding in raising funds for a friend to get life-changing surgery. That’s right, you can get unlimited cheeseburger deliciousness if you’re lucky enough to win. And even if you don’t win, the Four Legs boys will be flipping patties all night long, so you’ll still get to try one either way.

But that’s not all, some of the other cool prizes up for grabs on the night include free tattoos by east London ink merchants Dharma Tattoo, Rose of Mercy and Lorrella Bianco, signed Wolf Alice merch, haircuts, wine, a Moncler bag and loads more.

The event is running from 7 to 11pm, and there will also be DJ sets by Cosmic Sanj – and potentially a drag show. Sounds like a great night in a great pub.

You can enter the prize draw right here. The Black Card is good for one free cheeseburger every month.

The Plimsoll, 52 St Thomas’s Road, N4 2QW. Saturday June 4.

