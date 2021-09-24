The Roundhouse is building a huge new creative centre

The Camden venue will double the number of young people it works with

North London’s iconic music venue The Roundhouse is about to get even bigger and even better (but probably not any more round).

Situated just by Chalk Farm tube station in Camden, the space has not only hosted performances from legends from Jimi Hendrix to Lady Gaga, it’s provided vital studio and rehearsal access to around 7,500 young people in the creative industries.

A new £7.2m building project, launching today, will transform the venue further. With the construction of a new co-working space, podcast studio and even more rehearsal rooms, the idea is to support 18- to 30-year-olds entering the creative sector by providing decent facilities and mentorship opportunities, plus hopefully doubling the number of young people Roundhouse works with by 2026. And let’s be real, support is needed: it feels like only yesterday that the government asked creatives to rethink, reskill and reboot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roundhouse (@roundhouseldn)

Speaking about the project, Marcus Davey, CEO and artistic director of the Roundhouse, said:

‘The creative industries aren’t very diverse, but young people who access opportunities at the Roundhouse are, and this space will continue the step-change we want to see in diversifying the creative industries. We know this will be a home for the theatre-makers, music producers and creative entrepreneurs of the future.’

The new building is due to open at the end of 2022.

Fabric is throwing a series of 24+ hour parties.

The five best and booziest events at London Cocktail Week 2021. Cheers!